Wednesday | January 09, 2019
Latest
10:31 PM | January 08, 2019
Kroos injury adds to Solari's problems at Real Madrid
10:27 PM | January 08, 2019
NAB committed to root out corruption with iron hands: chairman
10:22 PM | January 08, 2019
PM assures of all measures to resolve problems of people of Balochistan
10:06 PM | January 08, 2019
Report over Kasur pornography scandal reveals authorities’ failure
9:59 PM | January 08, 2019
Siraj criticizes PTI over ineffective policies, taking loans
9:56 PM | January 08, 2019
Hamza Ilyas wins first-ever National U-16 Snooker Championship
9:54 PM | January 08, 2019
Police arrest MQM-London shooter after encounter in Karachi
9:50 PM | January 08, 2019
Skardu experiences coldest weather in three years
8:03 PM | January 08, 2019
Practical steps not been taken for Dar’s extradition: SC
7:40 PM | January 08, 2019
WHO chief calls on PM Khan
7:04 PM | January 08, 2019
Punjab PDWP approves development scheme of worth Rs8195mln
6:33 PM | January 08, 2019
Nawaz’s bail plea postponed
5:56 PM | January 08, 2019
Govt denies abolishing Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
5:25 PM | January 08, 2019
PTI submits resolution in PA over Nisar's absence
4:02 PM | January 08, 2019
Nawaz seeks early hearing of pleas for suspension of sentence
3:40 PM | January 08, 2019
CJP directs to submit returned written-off loans in dams fund
2:14 PM | January 08, 2019
Qureshi discusses polio eradication with WHO DG
1:48 PM | January 08, 2019
North Korea's Kim Jong-un visits China's Xi Jinping
1:38 PM | January 08, 2019
Govt plans to establish heritage fund for preservation of cultural sites: Shafqat
1:26 PM | January 08, 2019
SC refers Azam Swati case to FBR for further investigation
GAS LOADSHEDDING CLAIMS 8 LIVES
GAS LOADSHEDDING CLAIMS 8 LIVES
Top Stories
4:02 PM | January 08, 2019
Nawaz seeks early hearing of pleas for suspension of sentence
8:03 PM | January 08, 2019
Practical steps not been taken for Dar’s extradition: SC
6:33 PM | January 08, 2019
Nawaz’s bail plea postponed
11:57 AM | January 08, 2019
PM Imran congratulates Indian cricket team for winning Test series in Australia
