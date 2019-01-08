Share:

The government plans to establish a heritage fund for the upkeep and preservation of cultural sites across the country.

This was stated by Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood while chairing a meeting of Coordination Committee on Heritage Sites of Pakistan, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The minister said Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage which can be promoted to attract maximum tourists.

He said there is a need to complete mapping and categorization of cultural sites including those of the religious in order to ensure their preservation. The federal government will extend all possible support to the provinces on the matter, he added.

The meeting discussed in detail ways and means to promote the country's cultural heritage at the international level.

The provincial officials informed the coordination committee about the documentation of heritage sites and the steps being taken for their maintenance and rehabilitation.

The committee was informed that 6,000 archeological sites have been mapped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 in Azad Kashmir and 2,000 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The coordination committee was informed that ten religious sites are being developed in Punjab besides a project has been launched for mapping of cultural sites located along the GT road from Landi Kotel to Wagah border.

Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Nazir Ahmad informed the committee that our six cultural heritage sites are registered with UNESCO whilst a list of another 26 sites has been prepared to get them registered with the world body.

He said an international conference on Islamic history, culture and heritage of Kashmir will also be held in April this year with the aim to raise awareness about the region's cultural diversity.

A UNESCO Representative said Pakistan has a great potential in cultural tourism and her organization will work hand in hand with Pakistani government for preservation and protection of cultural sites.