MULTAN - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan on Monday said the incumbent government would enhance funding of research institutes to improve cotton sector. Talking to the media, he said, earlier funding of research institutes was meagre and now the government would increase funds. He said the increase in funds would surely help promote production of cotton. Mehboob Sultan said the government was standing by farmers and it would offer them handsome price of cotton in coming season too. The government is offering subsidy on fertilizers to facilitate the farming community, he said. Agriculture is mainstay of country's economy and maximum foreign exchange could only be achieved by enhancing agriculture products, he said and added the government was taking every possible steps for the welfare of farmers.