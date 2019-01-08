Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the government will continue anti-corruption campaign against the corrupt mafia as per the commitment with the people of this country to root out the menace from the society.

Chaudhry made the announcement while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

He said the government was not interfering in the professional work of all the investigating agencies but has only given them a free hand to perform their obligations in an independent atmosphere. This policy has helped us score some 90 percent achievements in putting the corrupt elements behind the bars while the remaining 10 percent would also be taken to task through a transparent accountability process, he added.

Chaudhary said the government will remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from the ECL as per directions given by the Supreme Court while hearing the fake bank accounts case in Islamabad.

He said the apex court has referred the fake bank accounts case to National Accountability Bureau for afresh investigation into the matter within two months.

The minister said the government and all its institutions will extend all possible support to the NAB to take the matter to its logical end and bring back the plundered money to the national exchequer.

The minister said that the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi comprised two phases and last phase of his visit was official. He said Pakistan has very good relationship with UAE. He said UAE had also announced $3 billion package for Pakistan.

Shehzad Akbar told media men that the Supreme Court has not rejected the JIT report in the fake bank accounts case. He said all those who were issued notices in the case including Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group owners and others have failed to submit any substantial reply against allegations of corruption and money laundering to the Supreme Court in the light of JIT report.

He said the Supreme Court has not exempted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah from the NAB investigation into the case.

Shehzad Akbar said the JIT report comprises 131 pages and 1000 annexure and any accused who fails to satisfy the investigators will face references.

He said all the accused will have to prove their innocence in matters relating to Summit Bank, Sindh Bank, Steel Mills and land grabbing.

Akbar said Asif Zardari and the Omni Group owners will also have to reply as to what was the link between them. Similarly, Asif Zardari will also be answerable to explain the source of income about purchase of his properties in London and New York.

Responding to a question, information minister said during its first five months, the government has been able to overcome the issues like current account deficit and balance of payment with the generous help of our friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China and Malaysia.

He said the government is focusing on boosting national exports and curtailing imports besides attracting foreign investment with provision of ease of doing business.

To a question, the minister called for strengthening the editorial system in media houses to improve their contents. He said the media houses will also have to ensure objectivity in their policy of breaking news keeping in view the national interest. He said the government believes in freedom of expression but there should be checks and balances to improve journalistic standards.

Fawad expressed the confidence that the fruits of government’s prudent economic policies would be visible during this year.