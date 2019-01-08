Share:

Punjab’s 14-year-old Hamza Ilyas has won the Jubilee Insurance First National Snooker Championship-2019 at the PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

By defeating Kamran Albert Masih of KPK by four frames to Zero Hamza Ilyas became the first Under-16 National Champion. Cueists from all over Pakistan took part in the four-day Championship. By winning this Championship Hamza Ilyas, an 8th class student of School of International Studies in Science & Arts (SISA), Lahore also got Rs 50,000 cash award for being the Champion.

Kamran Albert Masih bagged Rs 25,000 for being the runners up. Semi-finalists were awarded Rs. 15000 each while quarter-finalists got Rs. 5,000 each.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Insurance National Jr. U-18 Snooker Championship will start from January 10 at the same venue. The players will report Mr. Naveed Kapadia, Technical Director, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) today (Jan 09) at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.