Share:

NAB recommends two corruption references

A meeting of the regional directors of the National Accountability Bureau was held under the chairmanship of Director General Shahzad Saleem at Lahore office on Monday. According to a press release, all regional directors and other officers attended the meeting. The board recommended two corruption references to be filed in the Accountability Courts. Similarly, it was decided to upgrade an inquiry into investigation stage. The Board also decided to file ‘supplementary reference’ against officers and officials of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for misusing authority and causing loss to national exchequer worth millions. NAB has already filed an interim reference of the case in connection with misuse of government funds in the name of commercialization fees, the NAB spokesman said. “The Board also decided to file an interim reference against Hafiz Sarfraz Anwar, President and Malik Sajjad Haider, General Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Employees Cooperative Housing Society over allegations of cheating public at large.” The Investigations revealed that both accused in connivance with one another caused a loss to the society for Rs5.3m in electrification works. –Staff Reporter

UC chairman seeks help against police

A Union Council Chairman on Monday appealed to the Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General to take notice of alleged police highhandedness and bring the responsible officials to justice. UC-66 Chairman Awais Cheema told the media the Lahore Press Club said that the Islampura police raided his residence and tortured his friends on December 23. The cops later took them to the Islampura police station where they registered several fake cases against them. Accompanied by some councillors, Awais alleged said that the SP (City division) and Islampura DSP and SHO were patronizing drug pushers and street gang operators while ordinary citizens were being booked in bogus cases. The councillors also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and IGP Amjad Javed to take notice of the incident and order a high level inquiry against the officials. –Staff Reporter

Seven caught for stealing safe city equipment

Police arrested a seven-member gang involved in stealing equipment of the Punjab Safe City Authority in Lahore. The gang was operating in Muslim Town, Faisal Town, Ghalib Market, and Shahdara Town areas. The suspects took away batteries and wires from the PSCA installations. Police with the help of CCTV footage arrested seven member of the gang involved in more than 12 such cases. “PSCA is determined to protect all infrastructures of public safety and significance, said a spokesperson for the authority. Citizens are urged to report all suspicious activities near PSCA installations at Helpline 15, he added. –Staff Reporter

Training on gender sensitivity

A three-day training course for policemen on gender sensitivity was held under the supervision of SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Monday. Former Inspector General Sarmad Saeed Khan and Legal Advisor of Punjab Commission for the Status of Women delivered lectures to police officials, mostly of the rank of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector. During the training course, the police officials were given awareness about laws related to sexual abuse, rape, Karo-Kari and harassment along with the methods of investigations relating to these crimes. A total of 30 officials, including 10 policewomen took part in the course that was held on the order of CCPO BA Nasir. –Staff Reporter

Police foil child sale attempt

Police on Monday arrested two suspects who were trying to sell a baby girl in Toba Tek Singh district. A police spokesperson said the police recovered the two-year-old child from Toba Tek Singh, several hours after she was kidnapped from Lahore’s Chuhng neighbourhood. The kidnappers abducted the baby from Lahore and were selling her in Toba Take Singh for Rs 350,000 when they police reached there, the spokesperson said. Under the supervision DPO Toba Take Singh Sadiq Ali Dogar, a police team arrested the accused persons and recovered the child safely. The abductors were identified by police as Yasin and Muhammad Adnan, residents of district Sahiwal. The Toba police handed over the child to Lahore’s SP (Sadar division). Later, child was handed over to her patents. –Staff Reporter