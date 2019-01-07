Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has conducted a campaign along with Minister of State for Interior to create awareness among road users against abuse of drug and urged them to ensure collective efforts to make society free from this menace.

Teams of ITP headed by Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi distributed pamphlets as well as brochures among the road users.

The lectures were also delivered by the State Minister to the passengers of vans of ways to protect the young generation against this abuse and to stay away from it.