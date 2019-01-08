Share:

Karachi - In continuation of crackdown against defaulters and power theft, the K-Electric has conducted kunda-removal drives in several parts of the city and disconnected over 7,000 connections.

As per the power utility spokesperson, it carried out drives Surjani, Bin Qasim, Gulshan, North Karachi, Lyari and other localities during which over 7,000 hook connections were removed.

Meanwhile, the K-E is also facilitating consumers in applying for new connections and regularising their electricity supply through legal metered connections through customer facilitation camps and 30 Customer Care Centres set up across the city. “Fast-track processing and simple documentation requirements have reduced turn-around time and more than 4,500 low-cost meters have already been installed on priority basis.,”

According to KE spokesperson, “Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and to get their connections regularised through legal meters before the said date.

Failure to do so by the 20th of January 2019 will result in serious consequences including disconnection,”. She added that as going forward, the KE efforts to clamp down power theft will continue to grow more stringent. Consumers can conveniently submit their new connection applications at our camps or customer care centres before the stated deadline for fast-tracked processing and installation.