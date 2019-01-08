Share:

ISLAMABAD - The export of knitwear from the country increased by 10.58 percent to $1.21 billion during July-November 2018-19 against the export worth of $1.1 billion during same period of previous year. In terms of quantity, the export of knitwear witnessed a surge of 20.24 percent as it rose to 52.17 million dozens of knitwear in first five months of current fiscal year against the export of 43.4 million dozens in same period of the year 2017-18, says a latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On year-on-year basis, the export of knitwear increased by 11.19 percent to $251.6 million in November against the export of $226.27 million in same month of the preceding year. On monthly basis however, the export fell by 3.81 percent in November 2018 against the export worth of $261.5 million in October 2018. The overall textile group's exports remained flat as it recorded a minor decline of 0.07 percent during first five months of current fiscal year as compared to same period of last year.

According to the data, the textile export during July-November 2018-19 fell to $5.506 billion as compared to the exports worth of $5.509 billion in same period of last year.