ISLAMABAD - Amid reports that his nephew had been arrested in a drug case, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi Monday said that action will be taken against anyone regardless of his relationship. Responding to a question during his brief media talk whether Talal Nadir Afridi arrested in Attock on December 11 on drug charges was his nephew, Afridi said: “Whoever he is, action will be taken against him in accordance with the law”.

However, the state minister did not directly deny relationship with the accused, and only said that he has an extended family as his father married thrice. Talal was arrested along with three other accused on December 11 in Attock for possessing 507 grammes of hashish and registered a case against them. Talal told the police his current address was House 3 in the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad and that his father’s name is Farrukh Jamal Afridi.