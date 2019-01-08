Share:

PARIS - The French National Rally political party and its leader Marine Le Pen advocate the dissolution of the country’s lower house, holding an early parliamentary election introducing the Citizens’ Initiative Referendum in order to find a way out of the country’s crisis, according to the party’s communique issued on Monday.

The RN communique offers the party’s plan for overcoming the crisis in the country triggered by the yellow vest movement.

The plan should be implemented in three stages, with the plan’s key idea being the holding of a referendum on adopting amendments that would restore a representative democracy in the country by introducing full proportional representation system in legislative elections, reducing the number of lawmakers and establishing the RIC mechanism.

The plan also stipulates that the country’s National Assembly should be dissolved, after which an early parliamentary election should be called so that a peaceful democracy be restored with the help of a new legislature.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the “yellow vests” demonstrations have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.