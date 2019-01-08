Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - Members of Malaysia’s royal families met on Monday to set dates to choose a new king after the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the country’s head of state.

Sultans of Malaysia’s states decided to set Jan. 24 as the date on which they would convene to discuss the appointment of a new king, while Jan. 31 as the date on which the new king will be sworn in, according to a statement by the Conference of Rulers.

Muhammad V became the first head of state to resign on Sunday, after just over two years of his mandated five-year term. No reason was given for his resignation, but the 49-year-old went on a two-month medical leave in November last year.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday that the government hoped that the appointment would be expedited but would not interfere in the matter, as the final decision will be made by the Conference of Rulers as to whom would be appointed.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with nine sultans serving as head of their respective state and the religious leader. One of the nine sultans will alternately act as the monarchy’s federal head of state, assuming the role of king as Malaysia’s head of state with a term of five years.