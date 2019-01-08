Share:

MELBOURNE:- The MCG already holds the record for the highest official attendance recorded for a cricket match at the World Cup final in 2015. In 2020, another slice of history beckons. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final will be held on International Women’s Day at the MCG in 2020, raising the potential to break what will then be a 21-year-old record held by the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Three-time T20 World Cup winner Alex Blackwell says the momentum generated by Australia’s recent triumph in the Caribbean will be the perfect springboard to continue pushing the boundaries for women’s sport as hosts of T20 cricket’s showpiece in 2020.