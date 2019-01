Share:

New york:-Michael Douglas' love for wife Catherine Zeta-Jones ''only continues to grow'' after 18 years of marriage. Michael Douglas' love for his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones ''only continues to grow''. The Hollywood couple have been married for 18 years, and the 74-year-old star took the opportunity at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (06.01.18) to reveal that his adoration and admiration for his 49-year-old spouse knows no limits.