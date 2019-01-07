Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) and World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday inked an agreement for the up gradation of Basic Health Units (BHUs) infrastructure in the city.

The statement issued said that Director General World Health Organization Dr. Tedros who is currently on a two day visit to Pakistan visited a Basic Health Unit in Shah Allah Ditta, and a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between WHO and the Government of Pakistan to develop a model health care system for universal health coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The MoU was signed by Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez and WHO Country Representative in Pakistan Dr. Nima Saeed. Speaking on the occasion the Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani said signing the MoU will further strengthen the collaboration between the WHO and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination. “The development of a model health care system for Universal Health Coverage in Islamabad Capital Territory will allow the provision of comprehensive quality health services that will be replicated across the country”, said the Health Minister.

WHO will provide technical support to establish a functional system that is based on primary health care and its deployment. It will strengthen the capacities in the establishment of the family practice approach and a referral mechanism, monitoring of quality of care and patient safety, robust and timely information system, improving the logistical and drug supply system, capacity building of health workers in addition to collaboration with the private sector.

Earlier, a meeting was held between Federal Minister of National health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Director General WHO, Dr. Tedros followed by a detailed briefing on Ministry’s next 5 year’s Action Plan.

During the briefing, Federal Minister also shared the Health vision of the Government.

Major reforms are being introduced to uplift the health sector in line with vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There is highest level commitment to providing better healthcare to the masses. Health cards are expanded with the aim to reach 80 million people across the Pakistan, shared the Minister.

Federal Minister also unveiled the first ever comprehensive Islamabad Capital Territory Health Strategy 2019 – 2023 in the backdrop of the directives of the Prime Minister. Taking Islamabad Capital as a model healthcare system for Universal Health Coverage, significant and far reaching changes to the health system of the ICT are to be implemented through this strategy.

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros appreciated the vision and comprehensive approach of the Government to improve the health indicators and improve the quality of health services dawn to grass root level through innovative approaches. WHO Director General Dr.Tedros also visited the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Islamabad.

Dr.Tedros commended the effective work of all partners as ‘one team under one roof’, which helped reduce the number of polio cases in the country from 306 in 2014 to only 8 in 2018. Dr.Tedros also affirmed WHO’s support to final emergency efforts to end polio and said that Pakistan has unique opportunity to achieve eradication in the next two years.