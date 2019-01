Share:

Punjab Minister for School Education, Murad Raas says modern educational reforms are being introduced in the School Education Department (SED).

Talking to a 20 member delegation of educationists in Lahore, he said ample attention is being paid in the 'new Pakistan' on teachers’ training on modern lines and provision of quality education.

He said that under the Insaf School Programme, afternoon classes are being started in twenty selected districts in March to ensure100 per cent literacy rate.