KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has thanked the apex court for upholding principles of justice and said that the verdict had again vindicated their stance on politicising JIT and political victimization, adding that the verdict would go a long way to uphold rule of law.

Provincial Advisor said this while talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly on Monday. He said that those elements stood fully exposed in their conspiracies who were predicting arrest and downfall for last six months. He said that they would continue to appear in courts and prove their innocence.

He said that political revenge was being taken from leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and added that cases were being made on the political basis against them. He said that predictions of downfall of PPP were proving wrong. He said that we were repeatedly saying that names were put on ECL without any solid reasons. “Today is day of mourning for those who were wasting precious time of nation,” he added.

Provincial Advisor Information termed PTI as Pakistan Tahreek Intiqam and advised them to review their policy as due to it’s policies, business activities in the country have came to stand still. He said that after the verdict of Supreme Court, 600 hundred points increase witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appealed PTI to stop making dialogues and concentrate on their responsibilities for providing relief to nation. He assured PTI their full support.