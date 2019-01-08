National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB’s ‘Accountability for All’ policy has started yielding excellent results and the institution was absolutely committed to
In a statement, Javed Iqbal said corruption was
“NAB is the only organization in the world which has prescribed
The NAB chairman said that the anti-graft body has devised ‘Monitoring & Evaluation System’ in order to monitor
The accountability bureau’s Karachi office in its annual performance report reported a near 100
The report mentions that the NAB Karachi received 10,311 complaints over the year, out of which ‘more than 10,000 complaints’ were resolved.
As many as 160 people were arrested after inquiries on the received complaints, the report highlights.