ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is planning to extend jurisdiction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) soon.

“We are planning to extend NAB and FIA jurisdiction to AJK,” official sources in the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs said. They said unprecedented development funds had been released by the PTI government for uplift of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a bid to promote domestic and international tourism in the country, the ministry has hired services of three international companies to identify new tourism sites in the region of Gilgit- Baltistan. The Gilgit-Baltistan has great potential in the tourism sector and the federal government was working on a comprehensive programme to project various scenic destinations in the areas.

In its recently published ranking, Forbes has enlisted Pakistan among the ‘10 Coolest Places to Go in 2019’ along with Bhutan, Columbia, Mexico, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Rwanda, The Turkish Rivera and Portugal.

Replying to a question, the sources said two economic zones would also be established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to provide job opportunities to locals for development and progress of the areas. Besides, work on 200 kilometres corridor in Azad Jammu Kashmir is in progress to attract tourists, they said.