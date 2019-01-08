Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday announced the reserved judgment on the maintainability of the bail plea filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, who challenged the Al-Azizia Reference verdict which sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Reportedly, the court remarked that until the appeal was not heard, the petitioner’s sentence could not be suspended. The court further stated that due to winter holidays, the appeals could not be heard immediately.

Sharif’s legal team had last week pleaded with the court to suspend his sentence and release him on bail. Earlier, the IHC s registrar office had raised some administrative objections to the petition, however it was fixed for hearing after some delay.

In the petition, he has claimed that the accountability court’s judgement was based on ‘misunderstanding’ and ‘misinterpretation of the law’, and the evidences were addressed inappropriately.