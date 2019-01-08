Share:

LAHORE (PR) After gaining unprecedented fame and popularity, smartphone brand OPPO, has launched a New Limited Edition Variant for its globally acclaimed Smartphone, OPPO F9. Released to the market last year in three colors, namely Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple, this Limited Edition is now available in a brand new color called “Jade Green”, for a price tag of Rs 46,999.

Commenting on the release of this new F9 Limited Edition, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said, “The F9 has done exceptionally well in the market and this Limited Edition has been designed keeping in mind the youth. We connect with the youth through our smartphones and that is why design is very important to us. OPPO wants its users to have some great options to choose from while also providing them with innovative technology. So far the brand has been incredible at keeping a balance between its approach towards visual appeal and technical brilliance and hopes to continue along same lines. F9 Jade Green will provide both visual appeal and technical brilliance to the users.”

The specifications for this Limited Edition F9 have been kept unchanged. OPPO F9 is a complete package, offering all the essential features that are a must to have in any smartphone. F9’s unique selling point has been the VOOC Flash Charge and its gradient design with colors perfectly complementing its stylish exterior. The VOOC Flash Charge technology in this Smartphone comes with a guarantee of 5-minute charge and 2-hour talk. This has been tried and tested by the users and OPPO has been successful in providing the longest talk-time with just 5 minutes of charge.