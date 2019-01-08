Share:

Rawalpindi - Accomplishing seemingly impossible tasks with great vigor and determination has always been a hallmark of Pakistan Army . Recently, it achieved yet another amazing feat in harsh conditions.

With the efforts of an officer, a tank was successfully deployed 12,000 ft high in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a tribal area of erstwhile Fata, parts of which have some of the most difficult terrains in the world.

During the course of the fencing at Khyber district, along the Afghanistan border, Captain Syed Amir Hayat Shah of Pakistan Army was tasked with the removal of a major holdup of terrorists, who would attack Pakistani forces through different means.

It was almost impossible for any tank to be deployed at the crucial peaks due to the terrain and Brekh Mohammad Khan Top, at 1,200 thousand feet from sea level, was one of them.

The route was incredibly tough, but with the efforts of Captain Amir, the tank was successfully deployed on the top on Friday (Jul 6, 2018). The taking of a tank to this much was a record in the Khyber agency.

This tank was at the bottom of the same mountain top for the past one year, but one officer - along with his team small team comprising Naik Qalar Khan and Lance Naik Raaziqullah Shaheed - accomplished the task in 6 hours.

Right after this accomplishment a terrorist headquarter on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was hit through direct fire. The officer named the post as Sibt-e-Hassan Post.