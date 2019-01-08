Share:

Talks between Pakistan and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will start in Sydney, Australia today (Tuesday). Steps to prevent money laundering and terror financing will be reviewed during the meeting.

A twelve-member Pakistani delegation headed by federal finance secretary reached Sydney to participate in the meeting. The Pakistani delegation will give briefing on ten out of 27 recommendations of FATF during the meeting.

The Pakistani delegation will give briefing on steps taken by federal and provincial agencies to prevent terror financing.

The meeting will also review sanctions on Pakistan in case of violation of anti-money laundering law.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is committed to implement FATF s 27 recommendations by the end of September this year.