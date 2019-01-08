Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that Pakistan would neither fight anyone's war in future nor be treated like a hired gun because the country had paid huge cost for this.

In an interview with Turkish International News Channel, TRT World, the Prime Minister said from Afghan jihad onward, Pakistan paid enormous price in the form of 80,000 casualties, four million Afghan refugees, militancy and kilashnikov culture.

He said Pakistan is still recovering from that chaos. The Prime Minister said instead of previous mantra of doing more, Pakistan would now be an ally in peace. He said Pakistan has been playing its role to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.

On Pak-Turkish ties, the Prime Minister said even before the creation of Pakistan, the Muslims of the sub-continent had special liking for Turkey for being the only independent Muslim state that time. He added that even the Muslims of this region had donated money to support the Turkish freedom struggle.

He further said that during his visit to the brotherly country, the two sides decided to form a working group to ponder over the enhancement of bilateral trade during next five to ten years.

While responding to a question, he said China has been extremely helpful to Pakistan as it has been developing special economic zones and Gwadar Port that would boost the national economy.

On Pak-India ties, the Prime Minister said far before breaking ground for Kartarpur Corridor, he had offered the Indian government to hold dialogue as two nuclear nations could not even afford cold war, what to talk of the nuclear one.

But, he said, Pakistan was rebuffed by India just to bag anti-Pakistan votes as the elections are coming up there.

Imran Khan also lamented the unabated killings of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the international community including the United Nations acknowledge that there is an indigenous freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir and its solution lies only in dialogue, not violence.

The Prime Minister said government is striving to stabilize the national economy by increasing foreign reserves and exports.