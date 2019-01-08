Share:

Lahore - The Pakistan Bar Council on Monday directed the Lahore Bar Association to submit till January 10 a report along with complete record pertaining to allegedly illegal allotment of lawyers’ chambers built in the Judicial Complex Lahore.

The PBC committee headed by its member Abid Saqi directed the LBA President Arshad Malik and Secretary Faraz Lon to submit a report about the ballot process took place in LBA office for the purpose. The PBC committee also issued directives for complete stoppage of illegal construction of chambers in the surrounding area of the Judicial Complex.

It asked how much transparency had been adopted for the allotment of chambers. The committee also asked for stopping the supply of construction material to the complex so as to restrain the lawyers from continuing illegal construction of chambers around it. It remarked that the Sessions Judge and the Lahore High Court registrar should take steps to stop the illegal construction of chambers.

Arguing before the committee, Faraz Lon said that all the legal requirements had been fulfilled before the allotment of chambers. He said that most of the chambers were allotted to young lawyers including females. He was of the view that the issue had been politicised by a few people.

It is pertinent to mentioning that the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on various complaints had cancelled the allotment of chambers to lawyers in the Lahore Judicial Complex. The complainants submitted that irregularities had been committed in the process and that the LBA cabinet had allotted chambers to their blue-eyed lawyers. The complainants also alleged that the office-bearers of various bars had also been accommodated in the chambers.

PbBC executive committee headed by its chairperson Bushara Qamar had issued the order on the complaint of Malik Bashir and others. It had asked the LBA office-bearers to explain their position as the complainants alleged the allotment of 280 chambers was illegal. They are of the view that all the bar members had not been invited to the ballot ceremony.

Earlier, the PBC’s Appeal Committee had admitted an appeal filed against the illegal allotment of chambers. Ch Zafarullah, the applicant, had shown distrust in the Punjab Bar Council’s Executive Committee, and filed the appeal against the LBA and others. The Appeal Committee had issued notices to the LBA officeholders and fixed the matter for yesterday for hearing the matter.

The complainants are of the view that no principle of transparency had been applied in this respect. It has also been alleged that majority of the PbBC members from Lahore including chairperson of its Executive Committee had been allotted chambers.