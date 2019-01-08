Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will take all measures to resolve the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister made the assurance while talking to Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and MNA Monawara Bibi who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting development projects, supply of drinking water and unemployment issues of Balochistan came under discussion.

They also discussed organizational matters of the party in Balochistan province during the meeting.