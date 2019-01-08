Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team on becoming the first ever Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

India clinched the series 2-1 after the fourth and final Test was called off due to rain in Sydney on Monday, sealing their first win in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48.

“Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a Test series in Australia,” PM Imran wrote on Twitter.

A day earlier, Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated the national side on their historic win.