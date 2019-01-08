Share:

RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Imran Khan visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Monday night to inspect the facilities in the government-run hospital. He was accompanied by Minister of National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiyani.

The PM was received by Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital Dr Khalid Randhawa and other health department officials.The premier visited various departments of the hospital.

He visited the different wards and asked patients how they were being treated. He also checked the cleanliness and other facilities provided to the patients.

The prime minister also interviewed the attendants of the patients present in the hospital.

He appreciated the hospital management’s performance and directed that further measures be taken to facilitate patients.

He directed the administration to improve the health facilities and other infrastructure of the hospital including Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) and Emergency Department. Earlier, Minister of National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiyani briefed the prime minister about the health facilities being provided to patients.

Later, PM Imran Khan along with Adviser to PM Iftikhar Durrani and Senator Faisal Javed Khan visited the shelter home in Rawalpindi and inspected the facilities being provided to the homeless people there.

He appreciated the authorities for providing the best services at the shelter home. He said that it was the responsibility of the society to take care of its poor segments.

MPs asked to help resolve people’s problems

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged the parliamentarians to keep in constant touch with their constituents to identify their problems and strive for their immediate resolution.

In a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly hailing from Sahiwal and Lahore divisions at PM Office, the prime minister said the government would ensure resolution of public issues in consultation with the respective legislators.

The parliamentarians included Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai, Alia Hamza Malik, Sobia Kamal Khan, Dr Nosheen Hamid, Rubina Jameel, Rukhsana Naveed, Shonila Ruth and Rai Muhammad Murtaza.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq and Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Arshad Dad. The parliamentarians lauded the achievements by the government in its foreign policy initiatives and efforts for economic stability of the country.

They viewed that the prime minister had won the hearts of the people from low-income group as well as the minorities by breaking ground for Kartarpur Corridor and establishing shelters for down-and-out people.

The meeting also discussed different affairs related to the party and also apprised the participants about the issues related to power supply, gas, healthcare and education in their respective constituencies.