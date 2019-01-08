Share:

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a shooter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) after meeting an encounter in area of Joharabad, Karachi.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Karachi Arif Aslam Rao, the apprehended shooter of MQM-London group was wanted to the police in many heinous crimes.

“The shooter, who was held by the police after a shootout, had killed three people along with his companions in 2010 and was also involved in opening fire at the police party in 2013,” the SSP central said.

A hand grenade, TT pistol and the five rounds were recovered from the custody of arrested target killer.

The city’s police in a separate action on Tuesday (December 25) had arrested two shooters of MQM-L from New Karachi, and confiscated two Kalashinkov , hand grenades from their custody.

Briefing the media about the police’s action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam, had said that the New Karachi police in a raid, arrested two target killers belonging to the MQM-London fraction.

“The target killers identified as Kashif alias Kala and Asif a.k.a. Metha were involved in killing of 15 persons and other law-breaking activities,” said SSP central.

Kashif gunned down 13 people, while Asif had shot dead 2 persons in year 2011-12, the SSP central continued.

Furthermore, Asif was also involved in firing over Jeay Sindh rally and other heinous crimes. = DNA