The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a shooter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) after meeting an encounter in
According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Karachi Arif Aslam Rao, the apprehended shooter of MQM-London group was wanted to the police in many heinous crimes.
“The shooter, who was held by the police after a shootout, had killed three people along with his companions in 2010 and was also involved in
A hand grenade, TT pistol
The city’s police in a separate action on Tuesday (December 25) had arrested two shooters of MQM-L from New
Briefing the media about the police’s action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam, had said that the New Karachi police in a raid, arrested two target killers belonging to the MQM-London fraction.
“The target killers identified as Kashif alias Kala and Asif a.k.a. Metha
Kashif gunned down 13 people, while Asif had shot dead 2 persons in
Furthermore, Asif was also involved in firing over Jeay Sindh rally and other heinous crimes. = DNA