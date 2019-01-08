Share:

ISLAMABAD - Test-discard opening batsman Kamran Akmal has said that with such average pace and poor team selection, Pakistan team is bound to suffer more even at the hands of average teams like Bangladesh.

Talking to The Nation, Kamran said: “I am surprised that not a single Pakistani bowler is bowling in the range of 140 or beyond as 130 or above can’t grantee success. When we were saying that Mickey Arthur used highly foul language against Umar Akmal, nobody was believing in our words and all were criticising Umar. Now all is crystal clear as our players had to bear the highly rude and harsh attitude of Arthur and no one has been allowed to say a word against the coach.”

He said blaming only skipper for all the poor and below par results is not justice. “I think the entire team, management, coaching staff and selectors are equally responsible for the debacle. When Pakistan team failed to beat the likes of New Zealand at UAE tracks, how on earth they could dream about doing well against the South Africans at their home grounds.

“I am highly surprised and fail to understand on what grounds a top class express pacer like Hassan Ali was dropped from the second Test. Hassan had bowled superbly at the dead tracks of UAE and his deliveries were not only swinging, but also creating trouble for the batsmen. He was the only bowler, who was bowling at the consistent pace of over 140km, bowling a few deliveries at 130 odd and maintaining consistency is something different, which I feel Pakistan team management completely ignored.

“Muhamamd Abbas pace dip somewhat, which is alarming, he was bowling at 130 odd pace and on consistent basis, but I feel the dip is because of injury and he is still recovering. Why both similar kind of bowlers left-handed bowlers Aamir and Shaheen Shah were selected and Hassan was dropped. If I were the captain, I would have picked Shadab Khan, who could also bat easily as he had scored two half centuries and he also is a good wicket-taker.”

Kamran said previously entire cricketing world was following Australian domestic cricket as role model and now everyone is talking about Indian domestic cricket. “None of the Indian newcomers had scored less than 10 centuries in the domestic format and then they are given chance to represent the national team unlike of Pakistan, where one innings and that too in T20 or PSL is the ticket for selection in the national team and that too in all three formats.

“The selectors have to understand that domestic cricketers deserve chances. Abid Ali scored loads of runs in domestic cricket and he was a hit against the England Lions in UAE. Forty two different players were given chances against England Lions but nobody could have heard this before that the top performers are sitting home and those, who have one innings to their credit, are playing in Pakistan-A and even for Pakistan national team,” he added.

Kamran said Pakistan opening is always an area of major concern and the issue can’t be resolved unless the selectors provide justice to domestic performers. “Test cricket is completely different to the shorter format, which demands strong stamina, patience and desire to stay at the crease. Twenty-year-old players are being provided Test caps but they failed to handle the pressure. When Steyn and Rabada are bowling at express pace, how our young guns can handle their pace.

“Let me make it very clear that in the coming few months, Pakistan team is bound to suffer more and more, just because of poor selection. Only those youngsters, who have been scoring on consistent basis in their particular formats must be considered for national team selection, rather than hurrying them in the national squad. They should be kept at the bench and give them time to learn from the seniors.

“Sarfraz and company must pick the playing XI for the third Test according to the demand of the situation. Hassan Ali should be part of every mach due to his consistent performances, as he can win matches for Pakistan, while the batsmen have to accept their responsibilities and to bat sensibly. They have to dig deep, wait for the right delivery and rotate the strike. I can only pray for the team and hope they will do well in the reminder of the series.” Kamran concluded.