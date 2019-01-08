Share:

KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter general secretary and parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Pakistan People’s Party has to face accountability for its 11-year rule in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly here Monday, Naqvi said that today is an important day, because the PPP has accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He said we welcome the statement of Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab in which he has accepted the accountability process. “We welcome the statement of Murtaza Wahab in which he has announced that they would accept whatever verdict is given by the court,” he added. The opposition leader said the PPP has to answer for what it has done in last eleven years. He said the bureaucracy in Sindh should refrain from wasting and changing evidences.

Naqvi was of the view that the water supply to the largest city of Sindh, Karachi is not yet increased. “The role of Sindh solid waste management is not seen in any locality.

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that they have never said that arrests would be made today. He said in one case a father created problems for his sons, and in another case a son created problems for his father. He said Bilawal has put his father in a fix.

Shaikh said whole Sindh including Karachi is facing acute shortage of water, adding that the performance of Sindh government during last 11 years is poor and pathetic. He said in the government hospitals even dog bite vaccine is not available. He said the province lacks the facilities of healthcare, education and clean drinking water.

“The 11 years of the PPP would be written in the history of Sindh as a dark period. Bilawal is still a child and he only reads the speeches which are given to him by his father or aunt. Murtaza Wahab has already been rejected by the voters and he is working on son quota,” Shaikh added.

He said the government wanted to control police by forming a committee under Murtaza Wahab, adding that the PPP wanted a police rule in Sindh. He said the name of Sindh chief minister still exists in the JIT, though the Supreme Court has ordered to strike it from the ECL. He said the corruption mafia would be made answerable and no deal or compromise would be made on the issues of public interest. The PTI MPAs Jamal Siddiqui, Dr Saeed Afridi, Arsalan Taj Ghuman, Riaz Haider, Rizwan and others were also present.