Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed resentment on Tuesday over the matter of extradition of former finance minister Ishaq Dar from Britain .

According to details, a three-judge bench under the stewardship of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter of persistent absence of Dar before the apex court in a corruption case pertaining to owning assets worth nearly Rs831.7 million, disproportionate to his known means of income.

Displeased with slow progress on the case, the apex court remarked, “the government has not taken any practical steps to bring Dar back to Pakistan,” merely letters are being written to the UK authorities in this regard, it added.

The representative of the Foreign Office informed the bench that the ministry has sent a letter to the British Central Authority and their response is awaited on the matter. To this, the top court adjourned the hearing until one month.

During previous hearing of the case, the Supreme court was told that British authorities had conditionally agreed to extradite Dar. Also, a federal law officer apprised the judges that the UK Interior Ministry had sent a questionnaire comprising 27 questions regarding the case. “We have given the questionnaire to the National Accountability Bureau.”

Shedding more light on the procedure, the additional attorney general said once the Pakistani government submits its reply, the UK authorities would make a decision regarding the extradition of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader.