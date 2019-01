Share:

LAHORE - Factory Area Police Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted to the police in more than 15 criminal cases. A police team headed by SHO Factory Area raided a hideout and arrested Abdul Hameed. According to officials, the PO was on the run for the last one and a half year. The accused allegedly cheated and robbed several people. SP (Cantonment Division) Malik Asif Ameen has announced cash prizes and certificates for the police team.