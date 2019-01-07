Share:

Rawalpindi-Police along with Rangers and Commandos of Elite Force raided Chirah, a suburb of federal capital, and held a proclaimed offender, informed official sources on Monday.

The proclaimed offender was identified as Obaid Ur Rehman and was wanted by the police for his involvement in various murders and dacoities, they said.

According to sources, a team of officials of Police Station (PS) Kotli Sattian along with Rangers and Elite Force Commandos carried out a raid on a house in Chirah and arrested the notorious criminal-cum-proclaimed offender identified as Obaid Ur Rehman.

The proclaimed offender was shifted to Police Station Kotli Sattian for further investigation, they said.

The police would produce the proclaimed offender before a court of law today (Tuesday) to obtain his physical remand for further investigation, sources said.

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan appreciated the efforts of Kotli Sattian police for their efforts and for nabbing the proclaimed offender.