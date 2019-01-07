Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-PTI candidate Mian Shehzad Ahmed won the by-election of the chairman of Toba Municipal Committee (MC) on Monday. He got 39 votes while PML-N candidate Naveed Musa obtained one vote only. Before the start of the polling process, PML-N Opposition leader in MC Councillor Umer Farooq Bajwa had announced that all 15 PML-N councillors would cast their votes to PTI candidate Mian Shehzad Ahmed for the development of the city, but one of the PML-N councillors voted for Naveed Musa whose name could not be known. Seat had vacated three month ago when PTI MC chairman Ghulam Nabi Gujjar had resigned.

Bail plea rejected

Judicial magistrate Abdus Salam rejected the bail plea of in-custody Highway Department sub-engineer Amjad Munir on Saturday in a case registered against him by Toba City police for harassing a fellow lady officer. He was arrested a month ago from Lahore High Court (LHC) when his bail before arrest application was rejected by the LHC. Highway Department Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ms Rida Javed got an FIR registered on Nov 8, 2018 against accused Amjad Munir.

In her application, she maintained that the accused had forced her to approve the payment of an unlawful bill of a work according to his wish and when she refused to accept his demand, he threatened to kill her and also hurled abuses at her.

POETIC SYMPOSIUM

Halqa-e-Mohibban-e-Adab Gojra held an Urdu and Punjabi poetic symposium the other night at Al-Mehboob Hall on Jhang Road at Gojra. Renowned poets from different cities including Ms Meenal Majoka, Ms Safia Hayat, Asad Khan, Bashir Rabbani, Khalq Sanum, Tabassum Batalvi, Saifullah Cheema, Anjum Saleemi, Ms Bushra Naz, Gulfam Naqvi and Mehboob Sarmad recited their poetry.

On merit driving

license issuance claimed

DSP Traffic Mehr Saeed Sial told the media that driving licenses were being issued on merit in Toba Tek Singh district. He said: "The culture of recommendation and bribery has been completely eliminated. All the citizens are being treated equally and on merit." He asked that in case of any complaint regarding the issuance of a license, citizens should contact him; their complaints will be attended to immediately. "Traffic system in Kamalia is better now. The Kamalia traffic police are performing duties with great zeal and dedication," he said. "Indiscriminate action is being taken against those who violate traffic laws," he stated. "A campaign for traffic rules awareness in public is being launched in a few days," he added.