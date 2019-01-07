Share:

SIALKOT-PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif has said that the PTI government has miserably failed to control the sky-rocketing price hike in the country, which has added to the miseries of the common man.

Addressing the party workers here on Monday, former foreign minister Kh Asif claimed that the PTI government is surrounded by corrupt elements, which have been involved multi-style corruption.

He criticised that the government utterly failed to provide any relief to the crises-hit public who have, now, fed with the tall claims and slogans of the party. He claimed that the entire Pakistani nation still stands with PML-N and its leadership. He said that the PML-N would continue its struggle and tradition to serve the masses without any political discrimination.

Kh Asif revealed that so far the PTI government's poor performance has badly disappointed the masses and has hurt their political sentiments.

He said that there is complete unity in the PML-N ranks and the party will utilize all its energies for ensuring stability in the country.