The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party ( PDWAP ) has approved development scheme of Physical Planning & Housing (PPH) Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,195.950 million.

Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gilani presided over the 12th meeting of Provincial PDWP of current fiscal year 2018-19 which approved the scheme.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments.

The approved development scheme included: Rehabilitation of 662 Dysfunctional Rural Water Supply Schemes (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 8,195.950 million.