PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Trade, Abdul Karim Khan has said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone will prove a milestone in the promotion of trade and industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding Rashakai Economic Zone here on Monday. He further said that the economic zone will generate employment opportunities for the local population. On this occasion, he gave detailed briefing to the local MPAs Idrees Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak and took them into confidence and decided that all hurdles in the implementation of the projects would be removed through joint efforts. The meeting also decided the provision of all kind of incentives to the local population. The meeting also decided that the local residents will be given priority in all kind of employment in the zone and their sense of deprivation will be redressed. The meeting also decided the preparation of a comprehensive strategy for operationalizing of the closed industrial units.