SIALKOT-PML-N stalwart Khwaja Asif has said that the rule of law is must for development and prosperity in society, underlining rule of law as a prerequisite for national economic and political stability and elimination of injustice from society.

Former foreign minister Kh Asif was addressing lawyers at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) here on Monday.

Sialkot DBA President Irfanul Haq presided over the meeting. Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed Akhtar and other notables were also present on the occasion.

The former foreign minister, who is also a lawyer, urged the lawyers to utilize their energies and capabilities for ensuring early and smooth provision of justice to the poor, needy and oppressed people in society.

He stressed the need for promotion of good working relation between the bar and bench for providing speedy justice and curbing the menace of injustice. He narrated that both the judiciary and the lawyers' community should play their pivotal role for doing away with hurdles impeding justice dispensation.

He also stressed the need of making all out sincere efforts to provide better working atmosphere to lawyers to uphold law and dispense speedy justice.

On the occasion, the PML-N stalwart also inaugurated the newly-established lawns at Sialkot DBA here.