Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab coaches continued their strenuous training at SBP’s 7-Game Coaching Camps under way in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gojra on Monday. Besides laborious training, the coaches also organised practice matches among the probables of various camps. The SBP camps are being conducted under the directives of Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and SBP Director General Nadeem Sarwar. In a volleyball practice match at Sialkot, Punjab Green trounced Punjab White by 2-1. Volleyball coaches Sabtain and Maqsood Khalid, on this occasion said the practice match was arranged to assess the fitness and form of young volleyball players. In weightlifting and powerlifting camps at Gujranwala, the qualified coaches taught the key techniques to the trainees.