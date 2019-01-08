Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Monday said the verdict of the Supreme Court to remove PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Exit Control List and the JIT report had exposed the accountability process.

Senator Khokhar, the spokesperson to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said with the Supreme Court’s verdict of Supreme Court, “the JIT has totally lost its credibility and it has been proved beyond doubt that the National Accountability Bureau had been politicised and acting with bias.”

The Senator said that Supreme Court verdict had declared that putting the names of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was “based on bad intention” which “shows that this JIT report is not based on facts rather is a product of political pressure.”

The PPP leader demanded that the entire cabinet should apologize to Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah for putting their names on ECL. The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leaders who were demanding the resignation of Murad Ali Shah should themselves resign, he maintained.