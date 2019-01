Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Tuesday criticized the ineffective politics of the government and its failure in resolving the core issues of the general public

The JI ameer also condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s methods of taking loans from friendly countries. Reportedly, the JI leader has been denouncing PTI over increasing inflation in the country.

“The government celebrates on the day when it becomes successful in taking loans,” he said. Earlier, he had urged the government to recover “the looted wealth” from abroad, and induct the amount into economy of the country instead of borrowing and taking loans.