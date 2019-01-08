Share:

KABUL - A Taliban attack on Qadis District in northwestern Afghanistan has claimed the lives of 21 government soldiers and injured nine others, IRNA said Monday quoting Afghan authorities. Speaking to local media, head of Badghis Provincial Council Abdol Aziz Beig said the Taliban conducted an attack on Qadis District on Sunday and killed 21 soldiers and injured nine others. A Taliban commander and 29 others have been killed in an air attack in Almar District. Afghan Defence Ministry said in a statement that two famous Taliban commanders, namely Molla Sarvar and Molavi Habib, were killed in this air attack.