SIALKOT-Two armed dacoits shot at and critically injured a landlord and his nephew on putting up resistance and looted gold ornaments worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the family in a broad daylight dacoity near village Kassowala-Satrah Daska tehsil here on Monday.

According to the FIR, village Kot Karama Bakhash-Ghuenki-Daska based landlord Haji Javed Ahmed and his family were going to attend the wedding feast of his newlywed nephew Ehtisham Tariq arranged by their relatives in village Ghagharwali-Satrah. On the way two armed motorcyclists intercepted the car, held them hostage at gunpoint and started looting. Dacoits shot injured landlord Haji Javed and his newlywed nephew Etisham Tariq when they attempted to overpower them. Later, the accused looted gold ornaments worth hundreds of thousands of rupees the women at gunpoint and fled away under the cover of aerial firing.

The injured were shifted to Gujranwala DHQ Hospital in critical condition from Daska Civil Hospital. The Satrah Police have registered a case with no arrest in this regard. In another daylight dacoity, occurred in Daska City's congested Bank Road, three unknown armed dacoits looted Rs2.2 million at gunpoint from a local filling station's manager Iftikhar Ahmed. According to the FIR, the filling station's manager Iftikhar was going to a bank for depositing the cash in the bank. Daska City police have registered a case with no clue or arrest, in this regard.

In third dacoity incident, two armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees and a motorcycle at gunpoint from village Bharokey-Daska based Ali Arshad and his family near village Rangaanwala-Daska Monday evening. Accused fled away on the snatched motorcycle. Later the accused also snatched a pick-up carry van from Ejaz near village Glotiyaan-Daska on main Daska-Gujranwala Road and fled away towards Gujranwala in the vehicle, leaving the snatched motorcycle there. The Daska police have launched investigation as usual.

Monetary cheques distributed

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine and Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan gave away financial assistance cheques to 151 male and female members of the Christian community at Saint James Catholic Church on Monday. They said in their addresses that the Punjab government had been ensuring all possible measures to remove difficulties of the people facing economic deprivation. A total Rs750,000 were distributed to the Christians through monetary cheques. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khurram Shehzad and Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool were present on the occasion.