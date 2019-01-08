World Health Organization (WHO)
As per details, the PM and the WHO chief discussed the measures taken to eradicate polio from Pakistan.
The PM welcomed the
On polio eradication programme, the PM said that government continues to tackle Polio eradication as a national public health emergency. Polio vaccination activities are well organized in close collaboration with provinces and are directly overseen by the National, Provincial and Divisional Task Forces. He expressed commitment of his Government for complete eradication of polio from the country.
He expressed his hope that WHO will continue as a reliable partner in our efforts to improve health for all in Pakistan. Dr. Christopher Elias, President of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division, delivered a letter from Mr. Bill Gates to the Prime Minister.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom congratulated the Prime Minister on his victory in the recent general elections. He stated that WHO has increased its focus on public health,