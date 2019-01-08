Share:

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

As per details, the PM and the WHO chief discussed the measures taken to eradicate polio from Pakistan. Dr Christopher Elias, president of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and PM’s Focal Person on polio eradication Babar Atta were also present during the meeting.

The PM welcomed the Director General and his delegation to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan attaches importance to WHO. Pakistan appreciates the role of WHO in the health care system. The Government is determined to implement a transformative social and economic agenda for a ‘New Pakistan’. He reiterated his commitment to move forward sustainable development agenda.

On polio eradication programme, the PM said that government continues to tackle Polio eradication as a national public health emergency. Polio vaccination activities are well organized in close collaboration with provinces and are directly overseen by the National, Provincial and Divisional Task Forces. He expressed commitment of his Government for complete eradication of polio from the country.

He expressed his hope that WHO will continue as a reliable partner in our efforts to improve health for all in Pakistan. Dr. Christopher Elias, President of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Development Division, delivered a letter from Mr. Bill Gates to the Prime Minister.