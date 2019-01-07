Share:

OKARA-The dead body of a woman, around 25 years of age, was found in a well. Police said that Sharif s/o Sabir Iqbal of Ratianwala near Chorasta Mian Khan saw a car parked near a well. He checked the car and peeped into the well, where the body of a girl was floating. People gathered there and the police were informed. The police fished out the dead body of the girl and took the car into custody. Investigation was underway.

NABBED: A man was arrested with blue revolving light on his car. Okara Saddr police saw the car No.LE-340 with a blue revolving light. The car driver, later known as Hamza s/o Yaqoob of village 33/2R, was arrested for roaming in the car with unlawful revolving light. A case was registered against him.

Six injured as van plunges into canal

Six persons were injured after a van plunged into a canal on account of invisibility due to fog here on Monday. According to rescue sources, the van was on the way from Shergarh to Habibabad on Branch Road. The fog was so dense that nothing was visible. The driver not determining the road drove the van into the canal. Six passengers were injured. The villagers rescued the passengers and shifted them to hospital.