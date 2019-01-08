Share:

TEHRAN - Hossein Baharvand, founder and director of the Institute of Biology and Stem Cells Technology of Royan Institute and prominent scholar of stem cells, has won the 2019 World Academy of Sciences’ Award in Biology, IRNA said on Monday.

The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), managed by the UNESCO, is a prestigious international institution whose mission is to expand and contribute to the development of science in developing countries.

There are currently over 1,100 top scientists, including 15 Nobel laureates are members of the World Academy of Sciences.

This international organization annually grants its awards in nine scientific fields to selected scientists from developing countries for their significant contribution to the development and application of science and technology for sustainable development.

The prize was awarded to this eminent Iranian scholar because of valuable services in the production and maintenance of stem cells.

This is the first time in the biology field an Iranian scientist received the award, which was given in the 2019 ceremony at the General Assembly of the World Academy of Sciences, IRNA said. At the 14th General Conference and the 28th General Assembly of the World Academy of Sciences (Twas), which was held in Trieste, Italy, Baharvand was nominated for an effective role in the field of stem cells as the winner of the award.