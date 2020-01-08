Share:

NEW YORK - Sumbul Siddiqui, a Pakistani-American legal aid Attorney, has been elected as Mayor of Cambridge, a city in the US State of Massachusetts, winning confidence of her fellow City Councillors.

“I’m committed to equity, inclusivity and putting others first. That is exactly what I will strive to do for the next two years as your Mayor,” she said, while promising that her office will open to all.

Pakistani-Americans congratulated Ms. Siddiqui on her elevation to the leadership position as Mayor of the important city.

According to The Boston Globe, Sumbul Siddiqui is the first-ever Muslim woman elected as Mayor of Cambridge. Another Pakistani-American Sadaf Jaffer earned accolades by becoming Mayor of Montgomery township in New Jersey last year.

Siddiqui is a long time Cambridge resident and brings her expertise as a legal aid attorney to the Council. She holds a BA in Public Policy from Brown University and a law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

According to her biography on the City Council website, Ms Siddiqui moved to the United States at the age of 2 with her parents and twin brother from Karachi.