LAHORE - Six people were killed while 525 sustained injuries in 469 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours, reported Punjab Emergency Service

A total of 212 drivers, 13 underage drivers, 86 pedestrians and 233 passengers were among the victims, the rescuers said, adding that 109 were reported in Lahore which affected 101 persons placing the capital on top of the list followed by 41 in Faisalabad with 52 victims and at third Multan with 41 cases and 40 victims. According to the data 352 motorbikes, 83 auto rickshaws, 68 motorcars, 24 vans, 07 passenger buses, 09 trucks and 66 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents. Five persons sustained burn injuries in various fire incidents.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, first incidents was took place in a flat at Shah Fareed Chowk Sabaza Zar where a cylinder exploded. As a result, two persons received severe burn injuries. On information, rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The cause behind the fire was stated to be gas leakage.

In another incident, a woman and her two children received burn injuries when fire broke out in a home, situated Valencia Town. Rescuers reached the spot and controlled the fire and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital.The injured were identified as Hussain (11) s/o Bilal, Zulqarnain (6) s/o Bilal and their mother Ayesha (30).

A woman and her two children sustained injuries in Khalid Nagar roof collapse Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122, the family was sitting in a room when its roof caved in.

Rescuers took the victims to Lahore General Hospital. The injured have been identified as Amna w/o Nazir (26), Rimsha d/o Nazir (9) and Akash s/o Nazir (7).