ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed the trial court to conclude within three months the murder case of Amal Umer, a 10-year-old girl who lost her life when a stray bullet hit her during a police encounter on August 13, 2018.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing in a suo moto case of Amal Umer murder case.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh told the court that the two personnel who shot at Amal Umer were dismissed from service and a notification for the assistance has been issued to the victim’s parents as per the SC directives.

He also informed that the parents of victim girl have also been offered financial help as well. However, the Chief Justice observed that the girl had died as a result of police firing so what help the police could offer, adding financial help cannot be an alternative to one’s life.

Counsel for the Amal’s parents informed that an inquiry against National Medical Centre (NMC) has been completed. He submitted that as per investigation the National Medical Centre had tampered the documents and Sindh Healthcare Commission had imposed Rs0.5m fine on NMC.

He further submitted that negligence was made in shifting the victim to another hospital in critical condition. Similarly, he maintained that the Chairman National Medical Centre refused to accept the report and said that the Centre is not responsible for the child’s death.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned as to why the Sindh government did not submit the report officially. Then the Chief Justice directed the Sindh Government to share its report with the parents of the victim and held that if they (parents) have any objection over the report they can submit it before the court.

When the Chief Justice asked about the present status of the instant case, the court was informed that a challan (charge sheet) has been submitted in the trial court.

The bench directing the trial court to conclude the case within three months adjourned hearing for a month for further proceedings in this case.